Don’t shoot the piano player, he’s doing the best he can.
If you can remember when player pianos were in vogue, you probably look younger with your hat on.
But things may be changing. The big news today from the musical world is that the player piano is coming back. Within the past four years two companies have started making them again. And they’ve never stopped turning out rolls.
And right here in Pittsfield is a man who is giving his own personal impetus to the resurrection of the old rinky-tink.
He’s Francis Rodriguez of 64 Garland Ave. who never took a lesson in his life — either in playing pianos or fixing them up. As a result, he can’t play the piano. But he’s a whiz at fixing them up. Which shows either that it’s easier to fix up a piano than play one, or, more likely, that Mr. Rodriguez has a special talent for delving into the innards of old pianos.
Mr. Rodriguez now works at Carr Hardware Co., but in his time he’s been a professional wood worker. He’s always been fascinated by player pianos. He also hates TV.
A couple of years ago, probably after watching just one too many commercials, Mr. Rodriguez went out and bought an old player piano.
With the assistance of his wife, Claire, who also got caught up in the project, he pulled it apart. He tore out the pneumatics and cleaned them up. He repaired the bellows, fixed up the motor governor, renovated the transmission. He repadded the pedals, polished up the brass, removed the varnish, sanded it, stained it, revarnished it, lacquered it. When it was finished it looked like 1889, when it was made. It was sold at that time for $685, according to the price still visible on the inside.
It was so much fun he gave it away to a friend and bought two more now ensconced in the Rodriguez living room.
“This house is getting too small for us,” says Mrs. Rodriguez. “It isn’t the children who are pushing us out (they have six), it’s the pianos.”
Also the rolls. They have 300 stashed in the cellar and up to the ceiling in a closet.
“It’s kind of a bulky hobby, you might say,” Mr. Rodriguez confesses.