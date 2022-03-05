Two veterans of the blizzard of ‘88 are not scoffing at the current snowstorm.
Frank E. Peirson, secretary of the Masonic Association, and Joseph F. Messer, 83-year-old retired fireman of 29 Alcove St., both recalled that there was just about as much snow in the 1888 blizzard as today, but the wind which accompanied the storm 59 years ago made travelling much worse than today because huge drifts piled up all over the city, especially in the business district.
Mr. Messer, who was born in West Pittsfield, May 15, 1863, was a “bunker” with the volunteer firemen who made up Housatonic Engine Company No. 1 in 1888.
“We had horses hitched up to sleighs in the old fire house for three days during the storm,” recalled Mr. Messer, “but luckily we didn’t receive a call.”
He said that members of the volunteer department spent long hours trying to locate fire hydrants throughout the city, adding the “snow was waist deep every place we went.”
If strong winds had accompanied the current storm into the Berkshires, Mr. Messer feels the storm would probably compare with the blizzard of 1888 and he noted that “snow removal machines and plows help today to minimize a storm in these parts.”
Interviewed at the home of his son, Walter Messer on Alcove Street, the retired fireman interrupted shoveling snow to relate a few of his memories of the 1888 blizzard.
“While this storm is lacking the characteristics of the blizzard of ‘88,” recalled Mr. Messer, “it is definitely the worst storm I have seen around here in 30 years.”
The 1888 storm started early in the afternoon with a drizzle of rain preceding the snow, he stated, “but by nightfall it was so bad that it took me about an hour to walk from North Street to our house on Howard Street.”
Mr. Peirson took time off from his duties at the Masonic Temple to walk out to South Street to point to a few high snowbanks which reminded him of the banks on the same street in 1888.
“Only the drifts between the shoveled paths and driveways into homes are missing,” said Mr. Peirson as he remembered that in the 1888 blizzard there was already a lot of snow on the ground before the big storm hit this area.
“My memory tells me that it was considerably above the old hitching posts on North and South streets,” said Mr. Peirson, adding that “we had to close our store on North Street, and make for home while the going was good.”
He said the sidewalks were too drifted for travel by foot and pedestrians were forced to walk up to their waists in snow down the center of the roadways.