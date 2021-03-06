Needles are flying in several hundred homes, and in many church and community organizations, this winter, in the largest Red Cross sewing and knitting project since World War II.
More than 300 German refugee girls will have new wool tweed skirts next winter, and an equal number of children will have gay warm mittens as a result of this county-wide project of the production and supply corps of Berkshire County Chapter, Red Cross.
Much of the sewing is being done in the 30 towns and villages scattered throughout Berkshire County, where there are branches of Red Cross. This project, which requires thousands of hours of knitting and sewing in county homes, was organized last fall upon a request from the American National Red Cross in Washington, D.C. It was planned to help meet the relief needs of Germany, through the German Red Cross.
The skirts are made of all wool tweed which the chapter had left from another project, in sizes 6 and 8. The mittens are being made in all small sizes for both boys and girls. Nearly all yarn has been donated, and thus many of the mittens are in gay multi-colored stripes to use small quantities of wool.
According to Mrs. Howard W. Boice, chairman of the production and supply corps, the first shipment of finished clothing will be made this month. A second shipment, to complete the county’s consignment, will be made in May or early summer.
Assisting Mrs. Boice, who has done the cutting of skirt materials, have been Mrs. Robert Ralston of Lenox, and Mrs. Edward May of Pittsfield. Members of the Red Cross Motor Corps have distributed sewing and knitting supplies to the towns participating in the work, and have helped to collect the finished garments.
Local groups cooperating in the project have been the Free Will Society at the First Congregational Church, the South Church Benevolent Society, and the St. Stephen’s Women’s Auxiliary. Many county church and community groups have participated in the sewing and knitting projects also.