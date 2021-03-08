Just 165 years ago on the eve of the Revolution, feeling in this country, pro and con, ran even higher than it does today. Berkshire’s history reveals that at least one of the county’s best-known citizens came here as an “appeasement” exile from New York in 1775. He was Henry Van Schaak, Kinderhook native and ardent Loyalist.
He had migrated to Albany in his youth and by 1757 had become a wealthy merchant. He had been appointed postmaster. When the Stamp Act was passed, a rumor was circulated he planned to apply for appointment as stamp distributor as well as postmaster. As a result, a crowd of Albanians stormed his house, “destroying the balcony, windows and furniture.” Soon afterward he returned to Kinderhook.
Before his exile to the Berkshires, Mr. Van Schaak announced his candidacy to the Continental Congress. He ran as a Loyalist from Kinderhook, espousing this platform:
“The dispute with the mother country has been carried on with too much acrimony — no back door has been left open for reconciliation — and there is too much reason to think that many people want to shake off their dependency upon Great Britain. The people have gotten to that pass that they do not consider the qualifications of a king, for they will have no king. Great Britain will lower us, in spite of all we can do.”
Like non-interventionists of today, Mr. Van Schaak’s patriotism appeared not to be questioned. But, although regarded as a country-loving citizen who feared only the colonies would be humbled before England’s might, the Commissioners of Conspiracies forced him to withdraw into Massachusetts while the congressional contest lasted. He lived a few months in Richmond and Stockbridge before settling in Pittsfield. When his banishment was revoked, he wrote Gen. Sherman:
“So perfectly am I satisfied with the manners, customs and laws of this commonwealth that I would not exchange them for any other I know of in the world.” So contented was he in the exile that brought him to the Berkshires, that Mr. Van Schaak became a citizen of the state after the war. In 1781 he built his permanent home here. Remembering the Albany incident, no doubt, the walls were solidly lined with brick. It was known for years as the best built house in town. Christened Broadhall by the builder because of its 21-foot-wide central hallway, the structure now houses the Country Club of Pittsfield.