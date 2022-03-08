Two men from opposite ends of Massachusetts this morning raised the flag of the commonwealth over Little America.
Representing the western end was Russell A. Whitman Jr., of Hancock, radioman first class with the Navy at the South Pole, R.1.C. Francis McCarthy of Boston, who had carried the flag from Gov. Foster Furcolo to Antarctica, represented the eastern end of the state.
The report of the flag-raising was given at 4 this morning by Whitman to Milton A. George, Pittsfield amateur radio operator, over Mr. George’s ham station.
The two men took a 30-foot piece of iron pipe, buried it six feet in the snow and hoisted the commonwealth’s colors over the Naval station.
Whitman said the temperature was about 20 degrees below zero and the winds were at 25 m.p.h. The flag-raising ceremony took place shortly after midnight, our time. It was 4 p.m. Saturday, Little America time.
Because of the strong winds, Whitman said the flag-raising looked like a re-enactment of the famed Iwo Jima ceremony.
He reported that the last mail ship until September had arrived at the base yesterday. There was one very precious piece of mail aboard: a tape recording of about 25 of the latest hit records from the states.
Mr. George had tape-recorded music selections from area disc jockey programs and forwarded the tapes to Whitman. The men at the base had complained, good-naturedly, a few weeks ago that the music they had been listening to was over three years old. They said they would like to have something more current to carry them through the long winter nights.
“There was a heavy sprinkle of rock ‘n roll selections on the two-hour tape,” Mr. George said this morning. “I’m no music critic, but my guess would be that some of the music on the tape will melt the snow off the roof of the recreation building.”
From now until September no mail will leave or arrive at the South Pole base because of the severe winter weather. Messages will continue to flow back and forth, however, because of the efforts of Mr. George and several other area amateur radio operators.