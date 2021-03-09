Frank J. Pope of this town has purchased from the estate of Arthur T. Walker, the property at the corner of Bridge and School streets upon which is located the old Whiting house, a structure built in 1773, the scene of many thrilling incidents during the Revolution and Shay’s rebellion.
Mr. Pope, in purchasing this property, announced that the building would be retained in its present condition as an historical landmark. It is assured that the old home will be preserved, although it may be moved to a new location.
Dr. William Whiting built the house. He came to Great Barrington from Hartford, Conn., in 1765 and resided in the home previously occupied by Dr. Joseph E. Lee, whom he succeeded in practice. The land upon which the house was built was bought by Dr. Whiting in 1773 and upon this site the Sumner block on Main Street now stands. The lot extended northerly from the corner of Castle and Main streets.
Dr. Whiting, according to local records, was one of the most conspicuous citizens of this vicinity during the Revolutionary war. He took a prominent part in the transaction of the town’s business and often presided over town meetings. Before the outbreak of the war he was identified with those who opposed the oppressive acts of the British government. He was also one of the town’s representatives to the convention of July, 1774, in which inhabitants of the county combined to inaugurate opposition to those acts, and was one of the committee for drafting the “non-consumption agreement,” adopted by that convention.
Dr. Whiting and General John Fellows represented the towns of Sheffield, Great Barrington, Egremont and Alford in the first provincial congress of the Massachusetts Bay colony. The following year he was representative of Egremont and Alford in the second congress, and in the third he represented the four towns. He served on many important committees during this period.
Throughout the war, Dr. Whiting appears to have exerted a wholesome influence in the town. His record in that period is commendably patriotic. He was appointed a justice of the peace before the colonies had asserted their independence, and his commission was one of those presented to the provincial council in 1776, for alteration by substituting the authority of “The Government and People of Massachusetts Bay” for that of George the Third.