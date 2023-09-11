Eagle Archives, Sept. 11, 1963: Mass. number plates may be tricky — but at least they don't bounce

If you think the state of Massachusetts is clever, putting out those license plates with the disappearing numbers, you just haven't made a study of license plates.
In France and Germany, for example, they've been known to make license plates of rubber. In Spain in 1925 they made them of plastic. In New Zealand, also in 1925, they put house numbers on a wire mesh netting. In Bermuda, they have put plastic numbers on a steel plate.
In our own state of Massachusetts in 1948, some of the plates were made of aluminum. And in Illinois during World War II they tried plates made of soy beans, which worked all right if you kept the goats away from them.
This intelligence comes from Norman A. D'Amico, the greatest expert on license plates in Berkshire County, and maybe any other county. In the attic of his home at 39 Bracewell Ave., North Adams, D'Amico has some 15,000 plates, which is pretty fast collecting, considering he started only four years ago. D'Amico, a North Adams State College junior, is a history and geography major, so his plates have an educational value for him. Many of those 15,000 of course, are duplicates.
A few days ago D'Amico set up an exhibit in the Pittsfield office of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. This display, similar to one he put up at the bureau office in North Adams, has all Massachusetts plates starting with 1915. He also put up a plate from each of the 50 states. When he gets enough plates, he plans to do this in every bureau office in the state.
According to D'Amico, Massachusetts starting issuing plates in 1903, but didn't date its plates until 1907. The first plates, as far as he knows, were issued in Vienna, Austria, in the 1890s. D'Amico says he has plates from all 50 states, and 75 percent of the countries of the world. He gets them in all sorts of ways.
He has, for instance, two plates from behind the Iron Curtain, one from Poland and one from Yugoslavia, sent to him by pen pals. He has missionary friends who send him plates from all over.
In fact, one of his friends in the service has told him that in North Africa camels have license plates. They hang from the camel's bridle, and D'Amico won't rest till he gets one. Several Williams College professors who spend their sabbaticals in Europe and elsewhere have brought him plates, and he corresponds with students in other countries, who send him plates.
Often, he takes direct action. While in Washington he saw an intriguing plate on a limousine. He went over to talk to the chauffeur; in the back seat was Gen. Carlos Romulo of the Philippines. Romulo sent him the plate when it expired.