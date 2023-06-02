Eagle Archives, June 2, 1964: It takes 200 miles to write a book

During the past couple of years, Max Sauter of Lanesboro has taken steps toward writing a book. Or at least part of a book, and the steps he took covered all of 200 miles. Single-handed, or footed, Mr. Sauter hiked over every trail known in the Berkshires, then wrote a detailed description of each one for the new Massachusetts-Rhode Island Trail Guide published by the Appalachian Mountain Club.
Since Mr. Sauter retired from the GE in 1961, he has been able to give his whole attention to his hobby of hiking, which he imported to the Berkshires from his native city of Zurich, Switzerland, more than 40 years ago. When we observed that there is a scenic similarity between the Berkshires and the Zurich environs, he nodded briskly. "That's why I settled here," said he. "It's like the middle land of Switzerland."
His task for the trail guide started in the summer of 1962, was suspended for the winter, and ended in 1963. To our astonishment, and his too, he ended up writing "profiles" of 123 trails and points of interest in Berkshire County. Some trails are less than a mile long and can be traversed in half an hour. Others, more formidable, such as some of the Greylock trails, extend more than eight miles and call for as much as five hours' hiking time.
For mile measurement he frequently pushed a cyclometer ahead of him. This is a device consisting essentially of a bicycle wheel to which is attached a unit that clicks off the mileage. "I pushed it up Greylock many times," said he wryly, "and down, too." In all, about a third of his distance measurements were made so, and the rest by guiding a tiny, wheeled device just like the cyclometer over geodetic maps which also revealed the mileage.
Mr. Sauter has been almost wholly devoted to the Appalachian Trail in its Berkshire County manifestation, which adds up to 83 miles. There are, he pointed out, two kinds of hikers. One goes out for pleasure and recreation, the other is oriented toward maintenance of the trails. Mr. Sauter is among the latter type, and he has cleared brush and renewed blazes for many years along the Appalachian pathway, an undertaking which he admits has also provided pleasure and recreation for him.