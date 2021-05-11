Peace Party chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will continue this year, as it has year after year, the task of decorating graves of soldiers of the Revolution scattered here and there about Central Berkshire.
There are nearly 150 of these spots, hallowed in the memory of the nation which are kept green and marked with sturdy bronze flag holders. The chapter wishes it made clear that every known grave is decorated. It feels, however, that there are many others known only to the descendants of these soldiers of yore, which should properly be marked for decoration on Memorial day. The recently elected regent of the chapter, Mrs. Harry Acly, or Mrs. Edgar R. Whiting, chairman of the Memorial day committee, would appreciate knowing where these graves might be.
Through the courtesy of Mrs. Henry C. Nelson of 50 Bartlett Avenue, regent of the chapter last year, numerous interesting facts concerning this work of the D.A.R. have become available. This department of effort was organized in 1897 and search for Revolutionary soldiers’ graves was commenced. In 1898, 50 were decorated on Memorial day and now more than 30 years later, nearly 150, three times the original number, are marked. Seven cemeteries and private burial grounds comprise the locations of these graves.
These include the Pittsfield cemetery where most of the graves are, Lanesboro, Pettibone, Elm street, Dalton and the Taylor lot on the old Burbank farm near Onota lake.
Only last year, the grave of a Revolutionary veteran, Seth Montague, was discovered back of the old stone quarry on the Lenox-Pittsfield state road. The bones were transferred to the Pittsfield cemetery and reinterred. Four markers were placed last year on the graves of real daughters of the Revolution. Only last week a marker was placed on the grave of Thomas Holden in the Dalton cemetery. In all, four old graves were marked last year which before that had nothing on them to indicate their contents. These were graves of Thomas Holden, Seth Montague, Josiah Butts and James Taylor.
Mr. Nelson also stressed the need of notifying the chapter where there are graves so that they may be marked for decoration the coming Memorial day. “There must be a great many more graves than our records show, for Berkshire county gave scores of soldiers to the cause of the Revolution and we have no trace of their last resting places.”