A cute little 10-year-old girl with dancing blue eyes and honey-colored hair usually worn in a pony tail is a mighty happy youngster today.
And the Pittsfield Girls Club is feeling pretty happy too — and for the same reason.
An original drawing made at the Pittsfield club by Kathleen L. Slocum, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George M. Slocum of 20 Bay State Road, has been chosen by the Girls Club of America Inc., for reproduction on a reminder folder being sent out to prospective contributors all over the country.
The four-page folder features Kathy’s drawing on the first page, with the caption “Need a Piece of String?” The second and third pages continue: “to remind you —” and then make an appeal for funds to support the Girls Clubs throughout the country. The last page lists the members of the board of directors.
This is the first year that original art work by a Girls Club member has been used for the national appeal folder. A number of veteran Girls Clubs over the country were asked to submit drawings from younger members for possible use on the folder. All were asked to draw a little girl with a string around her finger. Top choice of the 50 finalist drawings sent in to the national office was Kathy’s drawing. According to the national office, Kathy’s seemed best to fill the bill and “in fact, it was perfect and was used just as Kathy drew it — no improvements or changes.”
When Kathy, a second-year member of the local Girls Club, was told about her winning drawing, she couldn’t even remember making it. In fact, she was sure the club had made a mistake and that there must be some other Kathy Slocum. “Then all of a sudden it came to me,” she said. “Miss Arnold (Miss Mary Arnold, assistant to the director) asked us one day if we’d like to make a drawing for her, so we did. But we didn’t even know what it was for.”
When asked how long it took to make the drawing, Kathy said, “Oh, about five or 10 minutes, I guess. Miss Arnold passed out paper and black crayons. The point on my crayon wasn’t very good — you know, it was sort of round and fat, but I used it anyway.” She giggled. “Maybe if I’d had a good crayon I wouldn’t have won.”