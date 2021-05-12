A large red-headed male woodpecker, which apparently has been living an enforced celibate life summers for the past three years in the vicinity of Hall Place, through inability to reach a female bird’s receptive ear because of faulty broadcasting technique, seems to be headed for a domestic life at last, according to John Daniels of 19 Hall Place.
Mr. Daniels, who is employed by City Hall as a member of the engineering force, says that around 7 yesterday morning he and members of his family were awakened by a rapid succession of booming taps, apparently on some metallic substance.
They started an investigation, as sleep thereafter was impossible. The noise appeared to originate in the attic.
Mr. Daniels went up. The sharp rat-tat-tat, apparently on the roof, closely resembled an iron riveter at work. Mr. Daniels opened the attic window and leaned out to get a view, if possible, of the operator. As he did so, the big woodpecker left the roof and flew to an adjacent tree.
Having detected the cause of the noise, Mr. Daniels continued his investigations and found that the bird had been pecking on a piece of the roof board that projected out, near the cornice, from a piece of metal coping. When the bird gave a sharp tap on the board it started the sheet metal vibrating and the result was similar to rapping on a big tin pan.
Mr. Daniels then recalled that for about three summers, he and his family had noted the big woodpecker hanging about the neighborhood tapping on a dead limb in a near-by tree late into the summer. This tapping is the woodpecker’s mating call. Due to a lack of resonance in the dead limb, this particular bird seemed to have met with utter failure in the past.
He was never seen with a female and continued his unrequited tappings late into the summer, after such mating calls were unorthodox, seasonally.
It appears now, however, thanks to the piece of resounding metal and improved broadcasting technique, that the bird is on the way to success. Mr. Daniels noted yesterday afternoon a flight of 13 female woodpeckers heading toward the roof of his house. The rush seems to indicate that even female woodpeckers have caught the prevalent feminine idea that, due to war, males are going to become scarcer and scarcer and that in this new and keen competitive field, she who gets there first wins.