The once gracious building that housed the Woodlawn Inn when most of Morningside was still rural has been revitalized into a 16-apartment building.
Mr. and Mrs. David Meirowitz, the present owners, are completing one of the most extensive remodeling projects carried on in Pittsfield in some time. The demand for apartment accommodations is apparent in the success the Meirowitzes have had. A total of 14 of the 16 apartments have been leased with more work to be done on the building.
It is interesting to note at this time that the class of clientele has made a full cycle to a degree. When the Woodlawn Inn was operating as a boarding house, a majority of its tenants were test students at General Electric. Today, most of the applications for apartments come from manufacturing trainees, which is today's counterpart to test engineers.
The original inn was constructed somewhere around 1900 by Walker and Weeks and operated for one year by A.A. Mills. Mrs. Emma Carson took over the inn after Mr. Mills tried it for one year. Mrs. Carson harbored the secret of a successful inn and gladly imparted it to Mr. Mills after she agreed to buy the inn. She explained Mr. Mills didn't feed his guests well.
Mrs. Carson proved her point well for the many years she ran the inn. Not only was it full with young GE test engineers with hearty appetites, but she also catered to a number of families and schoolteachers who came to Pittsfield for vacations. The guest returned every year until the inn was sold in 1932 by Mrs. Sadie E. Mansir who was Mrs. Carson's niece.
When the three-story, rambling structure with its brown-stained shingle exterior was a flourishing inn, most of Morningside east of Woodlawn Avenue was near-wilderness. There were only two houses on Dalton Avenue beyond the Woodlawn-Dalton Avenue intersection. As General Electric grew, the open fields and woodlands began to disappear.
The inn, however, retained a great deal of its character. The green spacious lawn that spread out in front of the building was always a refreshing island in the middle of the vast developing industrial areas.