Lady, a 15-year-old cross between a bulldog and a hound, isn't eating too much these days. Not because this country's war effort has cut down on canned dog food but because her master, Charles Henry Price, nee Pratt, 64, has been called back into the Navy after 20 years of retirement. Mr. Price, who will retain his old rating of water tender, first class, has been at the Boston Naval District headquarters since Monday and is awaiting a call to sea, he hopes. Water Tender Price is one of the oldest non-commissioned men the Navy has called back to service.
Lady just started eating today, Mrs. Price, who lives at 20 Canal Avenue, said this morning. She has been worried now for the past two days because the dog has done nothing but sit near the front door awaiting her master's return from the Berkshire Woolen Mill where he has been working for the past several years. Today, from sheer hunger, she ate her regular meals and she probably will become adjusted to the fact that Mr. Price won't be home for some time.
If Mr. Price should become reminiscent in his quarters at the naval district, young recruits will be treated to some of the most interesting yarns they have ever heard. The local man has been on pension for 20 years, having served a total of 30 years in both the Army and the Navy, most of them in the latter service. He can scoff at the oil burners which have replaced the old back-breaking coal burners and can hark back even to the days of Adm. Dewey's famous fleet which erased the Spanish war ships from Manila Bay more than 40 years ago. He wasn't in the Navy then because the Army was his chief interest but when the transferred to the sea, he was with many sailors who were with Dewey.
Water Tender Price was just a young shaver when he ran away from home back in 1892 to join a flimsy U.S. Army. His physique, however, belied his 14 years or possibly the Army wasn't too particular in those days. At any rate, that's when his name was changed from Pratt to Price and as far as the War Department is concerned, Price still prevails.