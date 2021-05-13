In one bold stroke, Mrs. Daniel Cornellier of 73 Ventura Avenue has conquered three major problems confronting millions of American homes today. By taking over her soldier-son Earl’s trucking business, she has reconciled herself to the fact he is in the Army for the duration (there is no heartbreak); she is carrying on “so he’ll have something to return to” after the war; and she’s following the government’s request that women replace men, who would otherwise be available for war production or the armed services.
In taking over the trucking business, don’t think that this 47-year-old mother is just sitting by the telephone to take orders for trucking and then handing them over to a hired man. No, Mrs. Cornellier has abandoned her house dress for the duration and has replaced it with a pair of blue denim overalls. She is manning her son’s Ford dump truck and she’s cleaning rubbish from cellars and doing all the other chores that go with the business. Furthermore, she likes it.
Mrs. Cornellier is not only doing her son’s work but yesterday she fought one of his battles on the domestic front. Recently her son was billed for his excise and poll taxes so Mrs. Cornellier went to City Hall to straighten out these affairs. The excise tax was levied on Earl’s suburban car, for which he had turned in the registration plates shortly before induction on April 25. She paid his poll tax but when she asked the tax collector’s office for a rebate on the excise levy, she was informed that he would have to pay the whole amount — about $8.
“I’m willing to pay for the four months that he operated the car on the highways,” Mrs. Cornellier said on behalf of her 25-year-old son, “but if I have to pay a tax for the entire 12 months, I’ll have to refer you boys to him. You’ll find him somewhere in Mississippi working for $21 a month. He’s in the air corps, you know.”
Mrs. Cornellier lost little time in adjusting herself to her son’s work. He left Pittsfield at 7:24 a.m. April 25 and at 9:30 Mrs. Cornellier was cleaning out a cellar over in Ward 4.