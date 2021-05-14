“Dear Mr. Holden,” the note read, “as you can see by the enclosed marks, Edwin has been here with us in flesh but not in spirit. However, we are keeping him on because he is a good center on the basketball team.”
This brief note sent by a New England preparatory school headmaster to Harry Holden, turned out to be a concise report on the early life of Edwin W. (Bud) Holden. His spirit and his flesh seemed destined to avoid each other until he stepped into the job as president of Holden & Stone Co., the family store in which he sold a controlling interest last week.
The spirit-flesh chase went on through stints as a wartime ambulance driver, professional wrestler, owner of a string of service stations, hunter and fisherman.
Leaving it up to Bud Holden, the story of his life would read like this: “I was born in Pittsfield. I tip my hat every time I pass the house on Pomeroy Avenue. I went to the Curtiss School for Boys in Connecticut, graduated from (Governor) Dummer Academy in 1914, worked briefly for Filene’s in Boston and came to work in Pittsfield. Period.”
There is a great deal that belongs between the lines, however.
By his own admission, he would have put Peck’s Bad Boy to shame. He was in and out of prep schools and minor troubles throughout his school career. He left Filene’s training course to sign up with the American Ambulance Company in France at the outbreak of World War I (“I tried the U.S. Army but I had a bum knee and they weren’t interested.”) As a member of the American outfit, he drove ambulance for the French Army in France. He and a group of other Americans had to pay their own way to get there.
Before he entered the service, he used to wrestle professionally to supplement his income. ‘’Sure I had a ring name, but I’m not about to tell what it was,” he said. He used to appear in the preliminaries in “a certain metropolitan city.”
Returning to Pittsfield after his war service, Mr. Holden saw an opportunity in the service station field. (“My father owned one of the first autos in town. I made quite a hobby of it.”) He had a chain of seven or eight service stations operating in the early 1920s. They were located throughout the city.
A major service-station chain offered to buy into the firm. Bud went to New York to meet the head of the firm. “He put his arm around my shoulder and said ‘I’ll make a millionaire of you,’” Mr. Holden recounted. “When I told my father about it, he said, ‘Now why would that man want to make a millionaire of you?’ I decided to sell out.”
In 1929, when Mr. Holden’s father died, Bud took over the store.
“We were the first store in Pittsfield to sell radio sets. We had a one-tube, nonregenerative slide-tuner set with earphones that sold for $65. We sold a lot of them,” he recalled.