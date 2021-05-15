ADAMS — At the moment, you have to look twice to see them, but take it from the experts, they are making Berkshire County history.
“They” are 160 apple trees with trunks, if you can call them that, about the size of a pencil. They are unique because they are planted in level rows around the slope of the Jaeschke brothers’ farm in Adams — the first contour-planted orchard in Berkshire County.
Contour planting has a number of advantages that are bringing the system into ever-increasing use. Particularly in plowed fields, and to a lesser extent in orchards, planting around the contours holds surface water, thus preventing erosion, and also cuts down operating expenses since machinery always is moving on the level.
The Jaeschke brothers — Edmund and Henry — are putting in the new section of their orchard under the technical guidance of Dr. Benjamin Isgur and John Folan of the Soil Conservation Service of the Department of Agriculture.
The new planting on the Jaeschke farm, which lies above Adams in the shadow of Greylock, consists mostly of McIntosh and Cortland apples. Ultimately the brothers plan to have 200 trees planted on contour. The 50-acre farm already has 300 apple and pear trees, planted in the conventional rows up and down the slopes anywhere from 11 to 30 years ago.
With considerable pride, the brothers record that their acreage is considered by orchard experts as ideal for fruit-growing. They find this easier to believe because of several seasons when they have had good crops and others in the area have not.
Along with the contour orchard, the Jaeschkes are setting another record. By planting plum trees in the 40-foot intervals between the apple trees, they are making for themselves the largest plum orchard in Massachusetts, aside from some experimental plantings at the University of Massachusetts. In all, the brothers will have 95 plum trees when they get through, fairly evenly divided among Yellow Egg, Burbank and Stanley Prune.
The farm was bought by the Jaeschkes’ father, Kurt, in 1921. The brothers took it over upon his death two years ago. Both unmarried, they live in the farmhouse on the hill with their mother.
Along with the Jaeschkes, who also plan to plant four acres of potatoes this spring, John Ellis of Lee, Frank Kuhns of Mill River, John Foster of Richmond, and Ernest Hart of Southfield are figuring on putting in row crops on the contour.