In the most regal setting in the history of the event, on an Oriental rug in the Girls’ League gymnasium, rather than on the dirt of the Common, Richard McGrath of Northampton yesterday afternoon won the Massachusetts marble championship tournament for the second successive year. He defeated Thomas White of Dalton in the finals after disposing of Peter Anderson, three-time Pittsfield champion, in the opening round.
The event was transferred indoors when continued rain made outdoor competition impossible. At first it was decided to hold the meet in a big shed at the City Infirmary, but investigation revealed that the ground was not smooth enough.
McGrath didn’t lose a game in establishing clear-cut supremacy over the field of 14 community champions. He defeated Anderson and White in straight matches on a best of three basis, and beat Robert Tremble of Springfield by the same margin in his second contest.
The Northampton boy’s victory entitles him to represent Massachusetts in the national tournament at Salt Lake City, Utah. All expenses for him and one parent will be paid by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Anderson gained the Pittsfield title for the third consecutive year by winning the tournament on the Common Saturday afternoon. He defeated George Mitchell of Pontoosuc in the finals. Anderson is a Redfield School student. He was eliminated in the Redfield tournament by Thomas Hajjar, but was permitted to enter the city-wide meet on the strength of his record in the past two tournaments.
Trophies and medals were awarded to all top-ranking players, and every contest received at least one prize. C. J. Gregory, a former Pittsfield resident, now junior athletic director of the Lynn post of the VFW, was responsible for the collection of awards. Prizes totaled more than $200 in value, according to John Massimiano, Parks and Recreation Department athletic director, who was in charge of the program.
All contestants in the state meet were accompanied by parents or coaches.