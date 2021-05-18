Francis avenue hill, in the good old days of a back-breaking climb for the sturdiest draft horse and in the modern time of motors, a terror to timid drivers, will soon be but a memory. City engineers are now taking a generous slice off the top of the hill and are widening the curve near the summit to 40 feet. It is expected that the work will be completed in about two weeks. The portion of the street affected is now closed to traffic. A.B. Farnham, city engineer, is in charge of the work.
Improvement of this street, long contemplated, will eliminate one of the most dangerous spots in the city.
The combination of a narrow roadway, steep hill and sharp curve has proved on more than one occasion to be dangerous to life and limb and residents of the neighborhood as well as others who use the street welcome the change. The hill has been a place of worry, considered such a difficult one to negotiate that it has been used by motor vehicle inspectors as a test for new drivers. Many a driver in this city today recalls the first trip with an inspector, the stopping in the middle of Francis Avenue hill and the start again in low gear. New car salesmen, too, have used the now historic grade to test the mettle of their wares and to convince prospective purchasers that their car would climb up anything. In the early days of motoring it was a real automobile which could make this hill in “high.”
The portion of the street affected by the cut extends from a point just east of Dewey avenue up the hill and around the curve to Circular avenue. A portion of Francis avenue is the old West street layout and is about 115 feet wide. This cutting of the hill and carrying the width of the roadway out to 40 feet from just over 20 does not involve any land damages to abutters for it is all city land.
The largest portion of the cut takes of a huge slice of the old Stevens lawn so-called where for many years Miss Susan Stevens, a veteran teacher in the public schools, lived. It is near the home of the late Dr. Timothy Childs, a well-known physician of early Pittsfield.
The street as it comes up from New West street leads to Jubilee hill on top of which a sweeping view of the entire eastern part of the city is obtained. It is called Jubilee hill because of the Berkshire Jubilee celebration held on the summit in 1844.
At the time of the jubilee there was but one house on the hill, that of Dr. Timothy Childs. Between 5000 and 6000 persons gathered for the celebration which opened at the park. The exercises on the hill followed a parade from the park.