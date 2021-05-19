DALTON — A record of the early barter transactions of one of the 50 richest men in Massachusetts (as of 1815) is available for inspection at the Dalton Free Public Library.
The record, a leatherbound, 150-year-old ledger, has been donated to the library by Roland T. Burbank Jr. of 121 East Street. It sets forth in bold longhand on brown-inked parchment pages the credit and debit accounts of John Chamberlin, Dalton’s first postmaster.
Mr. Chamberlin was a small man, and, in spite of his size, a veritable autocrat, according to Mr. Burbank, who heard his grandfather tell of him. He was postmaster from 1812 to 1836, serving a longer term than any postmaster since. His certificate of appointment, signed by Gideon Granger, postmaster-general under President James Madison, now hangs framed in the office of Postmaster Richard F. Pender.
Mr. Chamberlin lived in the old yellow house across Main Street from the Byron Weston Company mill. Evidence from the account book, which covers the years 1799 to 1852, indicates he operated a general store and had most of the townspeople indebted to him at one time or another, including Ebenezer Crane.
Postal traffic could not have been heavy as only eight letters were mailed in April, 1799, although business picked up to 16 letters in May of that year. Mr. Chamberlin was, in spite of his wealth, a scrupulous bookkeeper. The great majority of his accounts are neatly balanced to a close with a “Settled,” written at the bottom. Due to the scarcity of hard money in the early days of the country, most of his receipts were in the form of goods and services. Entries up until 1835 were in pounds and shillings, and thereafter dollars and cents.
For instance, Mrs. Henrietta Andrus received six shillings credit by knitting a pair of stockings. Still owing money, she moved to Chester, where Mr. Chamberlin contacted a friend, with whom she cleared her debt with seven yards of homespun cloth.
Jesse Bussey paid a debt of more than 30 pounds in the following manner: In cash he paid one shilling and seven pence; three beef cattle brought 12 pounds and 12 shillings Nov. 1, 1803; one hog, weight 112.25, brought one pound; 12 1/2 bushels of oats erased one pound, nine shillings and seven pence. The remainder of his debt to Mr. Chamberlin, he transferred to a personal note for 17 pounds, 1 shilling. He was charged six shillings and five pence in interest.
Other devious ways for staying out of debtors’ prison were used by William Renne, who received $1.10 for pasturing a cow, and W. Susan McIntire, who periodically received credit by “boarding Lydia,” evidently a dependent of Mr. Chamberlin.