DALTON — St. Agnes’ bell, removed from the former church, sold at auction Saturday for $700. It was purchased by Melvin Nash of Pittsfield for his father, A. Leo Nash, a bell collector. Three other men joined in spirited bidding for the bell. The auction netted a total of $1,573 for the parish convent fund.
Mr. Nash said this is the third bell in his collection. He has one that weighs 100 pounds, another that weighs 600 and St. Agnes’ bell, which weighs about 2,200 pounds complete with its carriage.
Mr. Nash said that the bell was cast by the now defunct Maneely & Company, Troy, N.Y., on special order for the local church. One of Mr. Nash’s other bells is also a Maneely product. It is of bell metal, a variety of bronze containing three or four parts of copper to one of tin.
Byron Weston Co. gave the bell to St. Agnes’ parish and it is inscribed Dec. 25, 1881. Capt. Byron Weston at that time was lieutenant governor of the commonwealth.
Ground breaking for the old church began in the spring of 1881 and the first Mass was said there on May 14, 1882. It was dedicated on Oct. 22, 1882.