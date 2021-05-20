There are about 1000 sheep grazing in the Berkshire Hills this spring and the sheep industry is on its way back again. Sheep raisers agree it will never regain the importance it had in this area a century ago, but the old farm industry which dates back from Biblical times is by no means finished in the Berkshires.
The industry is growing here. It’s growing because it is profitable; lamb’s wool and meat, that is, are both bringing a “price.” The little lamb that Mary led was strictly a nonprofit proposition compared to the money-making thousand feeding, economically enough, off the neighboring hill sides.
One thousand is the estimated consensus of most sheepmen. No one has bothered to count them, but a rough total of the more than 100 flocks in the county gives an experienced sheep hand a reliable estimate. The “flocks,” incidentally, number from a pair to well over 100, on a few sheep farms in Williamstown. And an experienced sheephand, again, would tell the would-be sheep raiser that even a pair is well worth keeping if he has an extra half-acre of land lying around idle.
Such an experienced hand is Harley Leland of the New England Sheep and Wool Growers’ Association. He was perfectly willing to offer pointers to laymen at the sheep school held on the Gibbs farm in Richmond this week. Sheepmen try to go to school one day a year, he pointed out. This County Extension Service affair arranged by Agent Miles R. McCarry in David Donald’s large barn was the result.
The Australian method of denuding the woolly animals was the big demonstration in the barn-laboratory classroom. A traveling shearing wizard from Chicago, Edward Warner, equipped with very flexible muscles, and an efficient electric cutter, sliced off the coats of 16 sheep in easy fashion. Even with frequent stops and instructional interruptions, he cut off $100 worth of wool (200) pounds in a few hours. A “real expert,” he commented could trim 300 sheep in a day. His audience was impressed by this Australian exhibition. It was no crawl.
A wool pool sponsored by the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture makes sheep raising on a small scale doubly attractive, says Agent Franklin H. Burr of the County 4-H organization. Through this processing pool, the growers’ wool is made into blankets. Those who have used the pool claim this arrangement is more profitable than selling the wool on the market.