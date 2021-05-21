John J. Corell of Mount Washington was impelled by the writeup about one T. J. Lyons of Boston having a collection of old type, to point out to an Eagle reporter, that in the town of Mount Washington is one of the most magnificent collections of old type, cuts, borders, and ornaments extant. This collection, within modern gun-shot of The Eagle office, has by the way, been suggested for Ford’s Dearborn Village museum.
It all started this way. The town of Mount Washington, about the year 1876, held a fair at which was sold a paper called the Busy Idler. The proceeds of the fair and the sale of the paper were to erect a shed for the horses and buggies of the congregation of the church of the town. The fair was successful and the shed was built and still stands.
About 1931, while browsing around a second-hand shop in Berlin, N.Y., Mr. Corell found a printing press, a 7 by 11 Pearl with cross bar handle. This press was taken immediately to Mount Washington and on the spur of the moment was born Ye Occasional Idler, an annual which has appeared regularly since then and which has been sold at the church fair of the town to help dispense religion.
Upon acquiring the press, the editor dashed to a junk shop in New York City and gathered up a fire bucket full of pied type. He took it home and carefully washed it in the bath tub. Since then he has made a consistent hobby of collecting old printing plunder. He gets it from Seattle, Wash., New Orleans, La., and other places in the states, and even from England.
He has a typographical collection consisting not only of books, but also of presses, as well as the printer’s plunder. It includes several hundred fonts of old type and more than 1000 old wood cuts and electros, borders, and ornaments galore.
Mr. Corell says that there is a little band of collectors of type who are in constant communication with each other. They visit when they can, even though they are scattered in St. Francisville, Ia., Moscow, Idaho, Ohio, Denver, Col., Seattle, Wash., New York City, and now, he notes, Boston.
Ye Occasional Idler, which has appeared annually for 10 years, is printed at the “Sign of the Sore Finger” by the “Careless Press, Jno. J. Corell, prop.” It is so named for, any error that occurs is always permitted to remain if it is good enough.