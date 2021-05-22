Every Saturday night at the Morgan House in Lee there comes a pause in the tootling of the three-piece band and the shuffling of the dancers.
The drummer — actually, if the truth were known, the chief of police of Canaan, Conn. — rises, usually with a slight roll on the drums, and announces:
“Ladies and gentlemen, here’s Gracie!”
And, sure enough, there’s Gracie.
Gracie is a lady of distinction who’s not telling how many cool Berkshire summers she’s seen, but what’s the difference anyway, since she’s the forever-young type who steps to the microphone from a nearby booth and breaks into song.
Sometimes it’s “Coax Me”; sometimes “It’s a Sin to Tell a Lie”; then, again, “I Love You So Much It Hurts Me.”
Whatever it is, Gracie always sounds vaguely like Guy Lombardo’s band, of which she’s a great admirer.
This has been going on a long time. Gracie and her husband, Howard A. Fausner — they live at 324 South St., Pittsfield — have been going to the Morgan House on Saturday nights for two-dozen years, just for relaxation. One night, about 20 years ago, Gracie decided she wasn’t relaxed enough so she got up and sang with the piano player, which relaxed everybody in the place.
“I just thought I’d get up and give them a treat,” she recalls, “and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
“Why, I don’t know,” her husband commented, but he was only kidding. He likes to see Gracie have fun, even though when asked what he thinks of her singing, he stated, “No comment.”
One thing it’s done for Gracie, it’s made her famous at the Morgan House. “They all call me Gracie,” she says. “Everybody speaks to me. I don’t know them from a hole in the wall.”
The Morgan House’s present band, which has been playing there on Saturday nights for the last 11 years, takes a considerable interest in Gracie’s weekly stint.
“She brings the songs in and we play them,” Eddie Scherer of Housatonic, piano player and leader, says. “She’s quite a gal.” Eddie’s drummer and regular singer is Earl Smedick, Canaan’s police chief, and his man on the trumpet is Joe Sullivan, plant engineer at the Rising Paper Co. in Housatonic.
Gracie sings two songs every Saturday, except on special occasions, when she sometimes throws in an encore. Once in a great while she takes a turn on the drums.
Gracie figures she’s done this about 1,240 nights, which would make her a professional, except that she doesn’t get paid.
Anyway, it’s a nice hobby. And her husband says he tells her, “I don’t care if you grow old, so long as you never grow up.”