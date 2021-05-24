Three trees in Berkshire County which have been planted by men holding the great office of president of the United States will be proposed for the “Hall of Fame for Trees” being formed by the American Forestry association from suggestions submitted by members.
A local man who is a member of the Massachusetts Forestry association, which is a part of the national organization, his attention being directed to the three trees, two of which were described and their pictures shown on the screen by Edwin Jenkins of Lenox at a recent meeting of the Berkshire Horticultural Society and the third discovered subsequently to exist nearby, stated that it was his intention to at once submit the trees for possible incorporation in the “hall of fame.” He stated that he had no doubt that they would be accepted at once.
The two trees to which Mr. Jenkins alluded are located one at the Berkshires Hunt and Country club estate in Lenox and the other at the Sugar Hill estate in Dalton of the late Senator W. Murray Crane. The third stands on the estate at Dalton of Miss Clara L. Crane, sister of the late senator.
The first of the three trees to be planted was that at Lenox, set out in 1897 by President William McKinley, at the time a guest of John Sloane. Mr. Sloan developed the estate and the president was his guest. The tree, a pin oak, is now about 30 feet high.
The second-oldest of the three trees is that which was planted at Miss Clara L. Crane’s, Dalton, by Theodore Roosevelt. Mr. Roosevelt had spent the night with the then Governor W. Murray Crane at the home of his mother, Mrs. Zenas Marshall Crane, directly across Main street. On the morning of September 2, 1902, he set out the little elm sapling which today is a large, handsome shade tree in Miss Crane’s garden. It is a source of justifiable pride to the owner. Recently she had color photos made of a portion of the garden, with the tree as the central figure.
The third, if you please, presidential tree, at the estate of Mrs. W. Murray Crane, in Dalton, is a red oak, planted by the late President William Howard Taft while visiting Senator Crane in 1912. The late president was with Mr. Crane for several days, and beside attending services at the Congregational church, also spoke at the town hall. This was one of several visits to Dalton, as a guest of the late senator. The oak now is about 30 feet high, a perfect specimen of its kind.