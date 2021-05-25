OTIS — Nearly 40 years ago during the height of this town’s centennial celebration, someone thought Otis needed a new library. A fund was started; $519 was accumulated through the years but nothing else happened — until Graham Hunter, a summer resident, and a few civic-minded leaders of the community decided to make the 40-year-old dream a reality.
Mr. Hunter, a carpet manufacturer in New York, started the ball rolling again with a contribution of $10,000 toward the construction of a new library building, next to the Congregational Church in the heart of the village. To date $11,500 has been raised for the library which will cost in the neighborhood of $18,000 furnished, but exclusive of books.
In charge of the fundraising campaign are David Judson, Herbert Barnes and William P. Tacy.
Mr. Hunter is chairman of the Library Building Committee. Serving with him are his wife, Sybil, Harold Lewis, Charles Hummason, the library trustees, Mrs. Miles F. Lewis, Mrs. Mary Bliven and Mrs. Kate Somes as well as members of the finance committee.
The present library building, located on the East Otis road, looks more like an abandoned shack than a library. The two small rooms are cluttered with books, most of which must be shelved in the room near the entrance because the roof on the east side of the structure has partially caved in and rain pours through the huge hole.
The building, one of the original structures in the town, is more than a century old. Insufficient space has resulted in keeping many new volumes at the homes of the library trustees.
Mrs. Somes, the librarian, spends about four hours issuing books every Tuesday and Friday at the public library, but in the winter time she sometimes has to pass up an afternoon or evening because the small wood stove near her desk fails to throw off enough heat to keep the place warm.
The project was started last fall but after the ground was broken, the workmen disappeared and then winter set in. This spring, however, the committee decided to have the work done on a day to day basis. Richard Giltrop and Ralph Merridith, contractors from Huntington, were engaged to follow the plans drawn by Joseph Krendel, New York architect. Now that the foundation has been finished, the brick walls are beginning to take shape and it appears that the project is well on its way.
The first floor will contain the library and reading rooms. A three-room apartment for the librarian is being constructed on the rear of the building and later the committee hopes to establish a music room on the second floor.
“We hope to have the roof on by Memorial Day,” said Charles Hummason, the general store proprietor, who more than once has hung up his apron to help the bricklayers on the job.