LENOX — It isn't every hotel that can boast of an employee being godfather to royalty. In 1943, Maurice Colon, Elm Court maitre d'hotel, had the distinction of being selected by Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands to be godfather to H.R.H. Princess Marguerita, third daughter of Crown Princess Julianna, who last year became queen of the Netherlands. Princess Marguerita is the only descendant of the House of Orange to be born outside Holland. Queen Wilhelmina is also familiar with the Berkshires, having spent the war years in Lee.
During the war, Mr. Colon was in the diplomatic service with the Ministry of Flying and Allied Merchant Marine for the Dutch government in New York.
As a sommelier, Mr. Colon possesses the chain and key which he wears around his neck as the "badge of office," and the leather apron and taster, the "symbols of his rank." The costume, which he wears occasionally, is a hold-over from the old French custom originating in the year 1679, when the discoverer of champagne, the Benedictine Monk Dom Perignon, appeared in such a costume. The size of the key necessitates a chain around the neck to carry it. A sommelier, according to Mr. Colon, is a "walking encyclopedia of assorted knowledge and information on wines and beverages."
He is a "connoisseur who knows the merits of all wines in the cellar." Mr. Colon wears an alligator apron made from eight hides which was presented to him by Theodore Stone of the TaBoo Club in Palm Beach. The historic silver wine taster (Kovsh) originated in the Romanoff collection once belonging to His Imperial Highness Czar Nicholas of Russia. It bears the maker's mark, the assayer's mark and the number 84 denoting the Russian standard of silver dated 1772 and was presented to him by Dr. and Mrs. Armand Hammer of the famous Hammer Galleries, Fifth Avenue, New York. The taster originally belonged to Ivan the Terrible. The Russian ruler, who lived in fear of being poisoned, had his servants sample his wine from this taster before he drank. The silver chain was given to him by Queen Astrid and King Leopold of Belgium, while visiting in the Dutch East Indies, and the golden key was a gift of Capt. Thorne Donnelley, USN, of Chicago and Palm Beach, Fla.