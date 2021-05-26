Failure to fix their streets and build sidewalks is bad enough, young men of the Lakewood section admitted today, but when the dust gets so bad that it gets in “our beer and wine, that’s another thing.”
Down on the corner of Lombard and Newell Streets, where unemployed members of the “gas house gang” meet daily to discuss such fateful problems as the future of the Wine AC in the City Baseball League to Mussolini’s next move, the new question of dust storms arose. So without going to the trouble of making a petition to the City Council, 10 of them, led by Gabriele Virgilio, donned their old clothes and proceeded to sand and tar that corner themselves.
“It’s bad enough that we’re flooded out every spring,” said Joe Ranieri, a former service man in the U.S. Army and more recently laid off by the WPA, “but when I have to gulp down a lot of dust with my beer, every time a car takes a corner, something’s got to be done.”
A truckload of gravel and two barrels of road oil did the trick as far as that important corner was concerned and the volunteer workers now are awaiting more service from the city for the rest of the street.
Included in the group were Benjamin Virgilio, Francis J. Civello, Attilio Levante, Joseph Magi, John Virgilio, Samuel Civello, Gabriele Virgilio, Joseph Ranieri, Paul Barnini, and Victor Ostelliano.