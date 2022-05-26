Under the heading of “My First Job,” James L. Truden, native of Pittsfield, who will retire as general manager of the Boston & Albany Railroad Saturday, wrote the story of his youth in Pittsfield recently in the Boston Globe.
In the brief autobiography, as told to Michael E. Hennessy, veteran Globe political reporter, Truden refers to his first and last political venture when Arthur Wright deposed him as Ward 2 Councilman in a hot campaign of 1900. Truden won the election by one vote, but in a recount, Wright had a one-vote margin.
Mr. Truden’s story follows:
My first job was as a messenger for the Western Union in Pittsfield when I was 14 years old. In those days there was no rural mail delivery and little telephone service, so most communication was by telegraph. Delivery was free within a radius of a mile, but beyond that I was allowed to “charge what the traffic would bear” without embarrassing the Western Union. I worked at least 12 hours a day and averaged about $30 a month.
By being on hand when messages came through I was able to learn the Morse code. This led to my first railroad job a few years later when I started in as a telegrapher with the Boston & Albany.
One very stormy night there was an important telegraph for a man at Shaker Village, about four miles west of Pittsfield. I went to a livery stable to try to hire a horse, but the owner declared it wasn’t a fit night for a horse to be out, so I had to walk.
Shortly after I reached the voting age I ventured into public life by running for the City Council of Pittsfield and was elected by one vote. After I had been sworn into office and served for 72 hours, my opponent demanded a recount and he was elected by one vote. I yielded my seat without waiting to be asked and departed forever from the political arena.