Pretty Jean Brown, 10-year-old Grade 5 pupil at Bartlett School, today was named grand champion of the “Better Bicycling” campaign entered by approximately 3,000 students in Pittsfield elementary schools.
Jean, the daughter of City Councilman and Mrs. Roy A. Brown, 45 McArthur St., was one of nine boys and girls with a perfect 70-point score in the riding skill test, true and false safety quiz and bike equipment inspection.
The key to her victory was her answer to the essay question, “What Can Boys and Girls Do To Prevent Bicycle Accidents.”
An A-pupil in school, Jean supplied the best answer in the opinion of the seven judges who opened the sealed essays at 9 this morning at the police station in the presence of eight uniformed women school crossing guards.
It was a unanimous verdict, said Pittsfield American Legion Cmdr. Henry N. Hutchings, in a brief ceremony later outside Bartlett School, where Jean was presented the grand prize, a new, blue, English-style bicycle equipped with everything you can imagine.
“Her answer was quite outstanding,” Commissioner Hutchings told the crowd, which consisted of the entire Bartlett School population and all of the people who worked on the campaign — the women crossing guards, Legionnaires, Capt. Camille L. Marcel and Officer Merton J. Vincent of the police traffic bureau, Miss Alice V. Coffey, School Department supervisor of health and safety, and others.
All 17 public elementary schools participated in the campaign, which was conducted by the School and Police Departments and sponsored by the Pittsfield American Legion. From the 3,000 Grades 3, 4, 5 and 6 pupils who entered, there were 17 school champs selected, 10 boys and 7 girls.
In addition, second and third place winners were selected from each school, making a total of 51 winners. Blue ribbons were awarded for first, red for second and yellow for third. Of the 51 winners, 35 were boys and 16 were girls. Anyone scoring over 35 points received a “Better Bicycling Button,” and as it turned out, everyone who entered got a button.
Jean said she had no idea she would win the contest. She’s been riding her balloon-tire style bike since first grade and has had her share of falls and minor mishaps, especially while learning. What to do with her old bike presents a slight problem since she has no brothers and sisters who might inherit it.
Besides Jean, the eight others with perfect scores were Kathleen Kelley of Plunkett Grade 4; Sandra Meledeo, Hibbard Grade 6; Ann Thomson, Rice Grade 4; Jeffrey Rayner, Allendale Grade 6; Thomas Veranka, Pomeroy Grade 6; David Whittelsey, Dawes Grade 3, and Judy Curtin and Joseph LaPlante, both of Dawes Grade 6.