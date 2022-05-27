A domestic-size quarrying operation is under way in the back yard of 87 Fort Hill Ave., where George Hess is creating a lawn by use of pickax and crowbar. He's removing a solid ledge of rock piece by piece to build room for the turf plot.
Mr. Hess built his own two-story six-room house in 1956. Luckily he didn't hit ledge while digging for the cellar or for water connection on the 100-by-200 foot lot. But he struck it directly behind the house when he started work on his lawn.
Mr. Hess already has chipped and broken out an area extending 20 feet behind the house, has filled it in and grass is growing there.
He says he has no idea how long it will take him to remove the ledge and complete his lawn — "perhaps never."
His neighbors are betting that Mr. Hess completes the job, however. While building his house, he worked nights with electric lights he strung up — and, say the neighbors, "he's one of the hardest workers we've seen."
Mr. Hess used some of the broken stone to fill in under his driveway, and is using some to fill in a swamp area in back of the house and also a sunken area beside the driveway. Some of the rock he has given away.
A crop of hundreds of chokecherry trees that were growing on top of the ledge have helped in removing the rock, Mr. Hess said.
"The roots grow into the rock and make it easier to break up," he added.
Mr. Hess is married to the former Helen S. Sterling and they have a son. He is a lineman for the Western Massachusetts Electric Company. The neighbors say he has a very interesting war record but when questioned about it he said, "I never bother with that stuff; it is in the past." He would admit, however, that he spent three years in the Army, "all during the war."