Monday morning at 8:45, three aged men wearing the post-war black slouch hat of the Grand Army of the Republic, will stand in front of the County Courthouse to receive the salute of two marching units of World War veterans. They will continue to be the center of attention as the annual parade, starting at 9 o’clock, swings up North Street to Wahconah, bound for Pittsfield Cemetery to hold the annual exercises honoring the dead. Although primarily intended to denote respect for those who have gone on to their rest, the activities of the day will be shared equally by this aged trio who have refused to give in to age and are carrying on.
Of six surviving Union soldiers of the Civil War in Pittsfield who are members of the Rockwell Post, G.A.R., only three are able to participate in the Memorial Day events this year. They attended the annual Memorial Day service of worship last Sunday in the Morningside Baptist Church. They were guests of the Rotary Club at luncheon this week. They will be on hand Monday, God willing. They are: Commander Charles J. Bruce, Past-Commander Farnum E. Sawin, who is chief mustering officer of Massachusetts Department, Grand Army of the Republic, and Edwin H. Lincoln, adjutant of Rockwell Post and commander of Massachusetts Department, G.A.R., who is the perennial marshal of Memorial Day parades.
The three survivors of Rockwell Post whose infirmities are such as to make it impossible for them to participate in the holiday observance, are Charles D. Hudelston, 106 Fourth Street; Samuel S. Jones, 50 West Union Street, and Asher Starkweather, 41 Plunkett Street.
The wartime experiences of Mr. Sawin who saw active service for months in the South, and of Mr. Lincoln who served as a drummer boy, are familiar to Pittsfield persons, but the record of Mr. Bruce, who was elected commander of the post at the last annual meeting has not become generally known.
Mr. Bruce admits to some very trying service south of the line made famous by Mason and Dixon. But he wasn’t shot at. His tribulations were due to another source than the enemy. He was detailed to hunt and guard “bounty jumpers.” The very name of his quarry suggests a lively experience, which was the case.
To the uninitiated, Mr. Bruce explains that a “bounty jumper” was a pecuniary person who was willing to risk his life for his country taking the place of whole companies of men! This fellow, of whom there were many, would go to the front for some unwilling draftee, then run the guard and go back north to be hired by another, and so on. If not caught, he would keep up this process interminably.