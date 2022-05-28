A little slow on the uptake, the town of Pittsfield won dubious distinction in 1868 by being the only community in the North to celebrate the nation's first Memorial Day on May 31.
It was on May 5 of that year, three years after the close of the Civil War, that Gen. John A. Logan, commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, issued a general order designating May 30, 1868, "for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion."
Since there was no GAR post in Pittsfield at that time (the W.W. Rockwell Post was not chartered until March 10, 1882), it is not strange that the Logan order received negligible attention in the town. It was not until the 21st, apparently, that the plans for the North's first Decoration Day won even passing mention locally. In its edition of that day, The Eagle carried an item reporting Gen. Logan's issuance of the order and remarking that "the day will be everywhere observed."
In its issue of the following week, two days before the day was to be observed, an item appeared saying that "In almost every town and city of the country next Saturday is to be fittingly observed in strewing flowers upon the graves of fallen soldiers. In Springfield the places of business are to be closed for two hours and the ceremonies will be most impressive. Pittsfield ought to strew flowers upon the graves of its fallen ones and drop a tear to their memory on this occasion."
The news item was augmented by an editorial note to the same effect, with the further reflection that decorating the soldiers' graves was a "custom worthy of general adoption."
The town seemed, however, to show more approval than activity. Nobody did anything about a program until Friday night, the 29th, "when it was found to be too late to perfect anything for the following day and the ceremony was postponed till Sunday afternoon at 4 o'clock," when "a large concourse of people repaired to the cemetery and without much formality visited the grave of each patriot and covered it with flowers. At the grave of Capt. Rockwell, Gen. (Henry S.) Briggs made some touching remarks, calling up some thrilling incidents in the soldier-life of the deceased. A prayer was also offered by Rev. Mr. Richards."