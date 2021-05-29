Probably the oldest plumbing shop in this city, the Sammon-Wigmore Company, Gamwell Court, went today from the oldest active master plumber, Edward Sammon, to the youngest master plumber, 26-year-old Donald Harrington of 66 Grove Street, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Harrington, 37 Union Street. This is Mr. Sammon's 78th birthday.
The veteran plumber can't say definitely how old the shop is but the nearest he can figure is about 70 years. He has been one of its operators for the past 29 years — all of it at the same back alley location off Columbus Avenue. He has been a plumber about 60 years. He started as a carpenter's helper to the late James Mellen, then switched to plumbing as an apprentice to the late Robert Canfield. Then he moved over to the Columbus Avenue section and he's been there ever since. He worked for Parson & Sears which later become Sears & Son and when Sears died, Mrs. Sears took over the business for six months. "When she saw that she couldn't run it," Mr. Sammon recalls, "she sold out to Mike Wigmore and myself." That was 29 years ago. Mr. Wigmore died eight years ago.
If you go back 60 years, you can just about imagine how many thousands of Pittsfield people can thank the veteran plumber for their toilet facilities. "Why only 50 years ago," Mr. Sammon says, "even where I live now, I had an out house because the city sewers hadn't run up to Onota Street yet."
Mr. Sammon will tell you there is very little difference today from the actual plumbing in houses but he is very definite in telling you that the plumber of today is only a "steamfitter."
"Why," he declared, "you can't find many real plumbers left today. How many men, for instance, will you find who ever have occasion to wipe a joint. In those days, it was all lead work. Now all you find is steel pipes that are specially threaded."
Still in his shop are some examples of old joint wipings of lead pipes. He can bring you to hundreds of houses that he plumbed with lead pipes 60 years ago and the systems are still in perfect working order.
Even though the shop has changed hands, Mr. Sammon is going to stay on for several months to show the "youngster the ropes."