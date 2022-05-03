Edward Laschky of 1375 Lebanon Avenue, who has made truth and veracity a life-long study, notices that even animals do not like the daylight saving schedule.
He knows this as a result of observing the conduct of his dog. He used to accompany Mr. Laschky every morning at 5:30 to the surface car which the mail man is accustomed to board in coming to town to assume his duties as collector of Uncle Sam's mail. But not so now. He sleeps soundly on at the house at 5:30, daylight saving time, and cops that extra hour of slumber that humans lose, before starting his rambles for the day. When it is time to get up, under the Lord's plan, he awakes, yawns, sniffs the air, stretches, shakes himself, and goes on from there.
And the cow on the Laschky place! Mr. Laschky deposes that she actually holds back her milk until 6:15 instead of giving it down at 5:15 a.m., the milking time. And that isn't the half of it. The tom cat, too, knows when the regular milking time is because he won't wake up until it is time for the milking. The family is able to check up on him, as the saying goes, because it is the custom to give to the cat the warm, fresh milk for his breakfast.
"All this helps to explain," says Mr. Laschky, "why farmers do not 'fall in' with the change in time and why they get gray."