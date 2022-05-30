ADAMS — In childish scrawls, 6th graders at the C.T. Plunkett Intermediate School wrote “Jason G. & Missy L.” in a heart and a more subdued “Steve and Shana” in small lettering.
Yesterday, 11th graders found true love is not always forever. It didn’t even last five years for Jason G. and Missy L or Steve and Shana.
The scrawls, and the signatures of those who were not ready to commit to a partnership, were on the faded construction paper surrounding an old soap tin from the Aladco laundry. Inside were folders compiled in the spring of 1981 by students in Susan L. Bigelow’s 6th grade class.
The tin was labeled “time capsule” and on its dust-coated top were the names of two students who won a lottery in 1981 bestowing on them the honor of opening the time capsule.
Blaire Mahar and John Korzendorfer won, but had to be nudged yesterday by about 25 fellow students to open the tin, the subject of anticipation and intense curiosity since school opened in September. Bigelow, who now teaches English in Grades 7 and 8 at Hoosac Valley High School, said the students who filled the time capsule in 1981 began asking her in September when it would be opened.
As soon as the 11th graders saw the black and white snapshots on top, there were cries of “Oh my God” that grew into a chorus as the pictures passed from hand to hand in the tight circle of boys and girls crowded around the capsule. And there was laughter.
“Oh my God,” one student said, “you look so different.” Of others, it was said they looked the same. Grinning out of the snapshots were round-faced boys and girls. Peering at the pictures were taller, thinner teens, the girls wearing makeup and boys sporting whiskers.
“This is too much,” another student cried.
The first thing Mahar grabbed was a scrap of paper he had written. A sage at 12, he predicted “Mr. Reagan has changed his name to Mr. Chapstick.” He was at first puzzled by that, but then recalled that in 6th grade, lip balm was sold by a “Suzy Chapstick.”
Reading through her folder, Christie St. Denis found her prediction that Reagan would still be president. But Albert Gardner’s soothsaying was not as accurate. He wrote the country would have its first woman president by now.
Gardner thought Adams would have casino gambling, but Lisa Prejsnar predicted it would have been voted out by 1986. Mike Badorini wisely wrote the Greylock Glen resort would still not be open.
Prejsnar wrote, “I hope I am still friendly and have a lot of friends.”
Then there was the nostalgia.
Jennifer Szukala wrote of Prejsnar: “Lisa was the only one that had a theme song: “If I Only Had a Brain.”
Jennifer and Lisa said they were and still are best friends.