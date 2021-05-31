NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — Filed in 1865, the war records kept by Marvin Sackett list many names still familiar in Lebanon Valley. Mr. Sacket who was Supervisor of the town was also chairman of the Columbia County War Committee.
The report of the Supervisors at the time of the Civil War states that “after many unavoidable and vexatious delays the quota was filled by 7 surplus, 2 naval credits, 33 volunteers for three years, 1 contraband, 4 substitutes — total 47.”
Seven Shakers were drafted and held on parole by the War Department but through error the committee was not given credit for the seven Shakers and Mr. Sacket had to make one of his many visits to the provost marshal’s office in Poughkeepsie.
President Lincoln excused the Shakers from Military service because it was contrary to their creed as “followers of the Prince of Peace and inconsistent with their policy of non-resistance.”
It was Mr. Sackett’s duty to verify all claims for exemption as well as to take care of the great mass of detail work involved in keeping military records. So well did he do his job that his townsmen presented him with a handsome silver service, now the prized possession of his son, Allen D. Sackett of West Lebanon.
From the records are listed some of the reasons for exemption from military service: “No teeth, varicose veins, lost collarbone, rheumatism, pulmonary difficulty, catarrh, deaf in one ear, near-sighted, one toe rides another, small size, stiff arm, hand injured by saw, large toe cut off, dyspepsia, two broken limbs, finger off, spinal complaint, abscess on hip, one short leg, ankle out of joint, large belly, consumption, and subject to rush of blood to the head.”