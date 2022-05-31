Nepal and Cheshire — two different worlds.
Nepal, where cows are sacred and milk comes from water buffalo, where farmland costs $800 an acre and a laborer gets 25 cents a day.
Yes, farming is far different in Cheshire, as 22-year-old Govind Man Shrestha learns each day he spends with the Everett Martin family.
For one thing, the cows are milked, and there are about 150 head on the 400-acre farm.
Govind, an International Farm Youth Exchange delegate, gets up each morning at 6 to help with the chores.
Back home, in the narrow strip of river plains at the foothills of the towering Himalayas, Govind’s father boasts a 20-acre farm with four sacred cows, two oxen, two water buffalo, and 32 chickens. At least that was the count before most of the livestock were wiped out by disease.
During the height of the rice and wheat season, up to 20 workers are hired, at 25 cents a head, to help on the farm. Govind’s two brothers and three sisters help too.
Mr. Martin and his two sons and two hired hands do all the work on the Cheshire spread, assisted by more tractors than can be found in all of Govind’s home town near Katmandu, the capital of Nepal.
Govind works in the Nepal agricultural extension service, which is assisted by United States funds. During the four years of the program, agricultural methods have changed for the first time in centuries, he said.
Chemical fertilizers have boosted the yields and chemical poisons have kept down the insects and diseases. A few tractors have been introduced to replace the lumbering water buffalo and other modern techniques have been demonstrated on the farm research center in his area.
There is one hitch, however, and that is the cost.
Govind, who speaks English well but slowly, says that while fertilizers increase production, the cost of the chemicals far exceeds the extra money made in selling the harvest. Most of the wheat and rice, as well as the top export, timber, go to India.
Govind and five other Nepalese were selected in the competition for the exchange trip. Ten young people from Pakistan and 37 from India were also on the ship which docked in New York, May 7. Several hundred delegates in all are visiting this country.
Govind is the third delegate to visit the Martin Farm, and in 1952 their daughter, Carol, went to Puerto Rico under the program. Claire Allessio of Pittsfield is this year’s delegate and she will visit West Germany.