GREAT BARRINGTON — Walt Kuhn, the artist, who is pictured in the current issue of Collier's with a thumb nail sketch of his activities, has done considerable of his work at the Henry F. Hebert cottage on the shore of Lake Buel which he has leased the past two seasons. Only recently he renewed the lease for the same place to do more painting and to teach advanced students.
Collier's account of Mr. Kuhn:
Years ago when Walt Kuhn, the artist, was intensely disgusted with his work, he said he'd draw 3,000 nudes in a row. If No. 3,000 turned out better than No. 1, maybe there was hope. He numbered each sketch and when the first 1,000 were done he ran through the pile. Terrible. Another 1,000 followed. No soap. The third 1,000. Well, maybe not so bad. So he went on to be a painter.
Now he's America's No. 1 painter of show folks, especially clowns. He took to clowns in defense against the pink legs he had to paint on all nudes. You could put a clown into any color tights you liked, or even colored pants. He likes his White Clown so well he won't take $10,000 for it.
At 62, Kuhn is a ruddy, gray-haired, blue-eyed six-footer. He was born on Carmine Street, New York, and got a start on the old Wasp, a San Francisco magazine that boomed him with $5 per week.
He was 18. He was 46 before he thought he might have a chance as a painter. In those 28 years, he worked up from $5 per week to $3,000 a picture.
Kuhn is pleased by the approval of his subjects, people in the circus trade. He often invites them — a bright assortment of dancers, jugglers, burlesque queens and circus acrobats — to his Manhattan studio for spaghetti feasts.
Kuhn married Miss Vera Spier in 1908; they have a daughter who writes but doesn't paint.
He works during the winters in a studio near Greenwich Village, New York, summers in a country place near Great Barrington, Mass.
He still thinks what he thought years ago:
There's no happy medium in painting. An artist is either great or no good at all.
His chief satisfaction is in knowing that he stuck to his artistic guns for thankless years, until at least he could look at his own work and find it good.