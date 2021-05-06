A pair of robins are co-operating with the newly formed Bird Club at Highland School.
A series of events are responsible for the club’s beginning. Fifth-grader Daniel Smith brought an abandoned chipping sparrow’s nest, fashioned of white horsehair, to school. The school library science books and the sixth grade nature teacher supplied complete information on the red capped bird.
Mr. and Mrs. Robin, possibly being aware of the educational advantage of building near one of the new schools, constructed their nest in a small projecting drain of Highland’s entrance.
The result is a bird club in the fifth grade with Danny as president; Bernard Bonnivier, vice-president; Daniel Winchell, secretary; and Stephen Richmond, treasurer. Club dues will be used to purchase nature magazines and color slides.
The recent heavy rains and the eyes of many peering youngsters have not disturbed the birds. The pupils are breathlessly awaiting the arrival of the baby robins as activity continues around the nest.
The nature teacher visits the sixth grades of all Pittsfield schools, introducing the children to the wonders of outdoors. Highland School’s beautiful setting with full length windows opening from each classroom has helped spread the interest in nature to all classes.
Each grade has noted birds of different species on the up-slope outside their windows. A green snake discovered on the grounds was presented to the Pleasant Valley Sanctuary.
The officers of Highland’s Bird Club and the charter members of Highland’s Student Council are planning a trip to the Sanctuary Saturday.
Bird and nature clubs are forming all through the school and plans are afoot to bring in interested parents as advisers.