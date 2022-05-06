Back in 1903, residents of Richmond felt that to keep abreast of the times they ought to have telephones. The New England Telephone Company was not interested in coming down there, so the citizens decided to form their own company. Stock was set at $70 a share.
In Richmond at that time were two young men about town who dearly wanted to become capitalists, except that they didn't have any money. One, however, James H. Barnes, owned a stand of chestnut trees. The other, Jesse H. Fairfield, had an idea.
"If I do the cutting, and you furnish the trees," Fairfield said to Barnes, "they'll give us each a share of stock."
So Fairfield cut the trees for poles, and both young men became not only shareholders, but directors.
And this might well be the answer to that cryptic question posed in the title of a book by the late Robert Benchley: "After 1903 — What?"
This week, when the Richmond Telephone Company, one of two independent phone companies left in the state, was sold to John B. Ackley of Copake, N.Y., Fairfield and Barnes were still officers of the company, the only two remaining of the original directors.
Since 1923, Mr. Barnes has been president and general manager, and up until a couple of years ago was chief maintenance man and pole climber.
Mr. Fairfield became secretary-treasurer in 1910 by a rather strange act of God. The original secretary-treasurer was a Sunday school teacher. One Sunday he was walking the railroad track on his way to church and apparently got so preoccupied with his text for the day that he neglected to notice an approaching train. This created a vacancy that Fairfield has filled ever since.
Since both mainstays of the company have been getting along, they've been looking for a couple of years for somebody to take over the company. They'd have preferred to keep the ownership in Richmond, but none of the locals seemed interested.
"We're getting old and it's too much work," Mr. Barnes said.
Queried about their ages, Mr. Fairfield said, "I'm old enough to be good. Barnes is 87."