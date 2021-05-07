DALTON — Fire King, pot-bellied stove of a type familiar in old railroad stations, and the central fixture in Glennon’s Hardware nearly 80 years, left town yesterday to begin a new career.
William T. Lennon, an antique dealer of Housatonic, bought the stove and will use it for “atmosphere” in a country store he is creating.
The annual lighting of the fire in the stove each October marked the end of summer in Dalton. The stove not only faithfully warmed the store but also warmed the conversation of informal gatherings bent on solving the problems of three generations.
Years ago, during evening hours, the stove was the center of a circle interested chiefly in political discussion. The first John Glennon to operate the store was a Dalton selectman.
In later years, discussions were of a more general nature, but nonetheless authoritative.
Gone are the buggy whips and the harness dressing. But in addition to the stove, the original accounts of the store were at hand until the end. In October 1889, the first month of business, the store grossed $122. A year later the monthly gross was $725.
During some winters, the old stove, skillfully banked at night, would go four months without going out. Only once, in the war year 1944, did it require special attention. A new grate was needed. The ancient vintage of the stove and wartime shortages conspired to create a problem. The late Lyle Parker, plumber and hardware merchant formerly in the Union Block, located the needed part, with which the stove is still equipped.