The Fire Department has ceased laddering cats out of trees and the SPCA, on the basis of long experience, clings to its contention that once a cat gets hungry enough, he’ll come down out of any tree. But the Brunswick Street neighborhood has just demonstrated that technique can be improved upon.
Last Sunday morning, a gray and white cat was discovered perched on one of the highest limbs of a 100-foot oak in back of the home of Dr. N. N. Copeland. It wasn’t long before most of the street was trying its vocal sales talents on the limb-sitter. But no cooing here-kitty-kitty’s or promises of luscious meals did any good. The SPCA was called and checked back now and then as the week progressed.
Yesterday morning, Mrs. Charles Gardener had the flash of inspiration that did the trick. She fried up a skillet of bacon, put a tight cover on it, went to the base of the tree and made with the cover as if sending smoke signals. Quick to recognize genius when she saw it, Mrs. Copeland prepared another pan to be ready when the first one began to lose its fragrance. After four or five relays, the cat got the message. Sniffing appreciatively, he started down and got halfway before either impatience or lack of balance got the better of him. He fell, landed on his feet, staggered a little and went for the bacon. After that, Mrs. Gardener took him in for smorgasbord.
A telephone campaign in the neighborhood finally brought him home to Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Lubin of 39 Wellesley Street, who are getting a little concerned because this is the second time he’s spent a few days in a tree.