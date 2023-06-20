Eagle Archives, June 20, 1969: Old Lee tavern to be museum

LEE — The Society for the Preservation of New England Antiquities is going ahead with long-intended plans to refurbish Merrell Tavern in South Lee.
The 18th-century building, which was acquired by the society in 1947, will be opened to the public as a museum, possibly by the summer of 1970.
Two representatives of the Boston-based organization, Morgan Phillips and Jonathan Edwards, were given the Selectmen's approval Wednesday to search town records for historical information about the old hostel, a former stagecoach stop on the Albany-Hartford Road.
The tavern's most recent public use was as the Old Tavern Tea Room during the late 20s and early 30s. The room was operated by the Misses Elsie, Mina and Jean Ross of South Lee for owner Miss Mabel Choate of Stockbridge. The late Miss Choate purchased the tavern in 1918 and turned over the title to the society in 1947.
In 1951, A. Donald Tayler of Savoy leased the building from the society with the intention of converting it into a restaurant. He apparently lived in a modest apartment in the tavern for some time.
The apartment, three rooms each on the first and second floors, was modernized in the early 60s. Present occupants are Mr. and Mrs. Walter Cook, who have lived there almost a year. They act as caretakers for the property and will continue to do so after the conversion to a museum, according to Mrs. Cook.
Refurbishing will be in the style of the late 19th century, according to Phillips. The building's exterior will be painted this summer.
The tavern has not been used as an inn or tavern for at least 100 years. Albert N. Nettleton says his late mother used to talk of regularly scheduled dances she attended in the large third-floor ballroom before the turn of the century. The third floor was added some years after the original structure was built.