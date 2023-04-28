Eagle Archives, April 28, 1933: Poetess and fiddler blamed for migration of beavers to mountains of Austerlitz, N.Y.

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Shades of the Pied Piper! Only this time it isn’t rats. Inhabitants of this town are pointing the finger of suspicion at Edna St. Vincent Millay, noted American poetess, and George Sweet, old time fiddler of considerable renown.
Distressed over the disappearance of their beaver colony during the summer months, the citizenry of this town left no stone unturned to discover the winter quarters of their pet rodents. They have learned that the colony migrated to a small pond in Austerlitz.
Faced with a long winter and no particular source of amusement here, the beavers were attracted to Austerlitz by the charm and musings of Miss Millay and the melodies of “My Darling Nellie Gray,” as played by Sweet and his Huckleberry Pickers. That at least is the conclusion drawn here.
And West Stockbridge takes its beavers seriously. It is no picayune problem like finance. Didn’t sportsmen of the town see that the Great and General Court passed protective legislation for the beavers last year? They did.
“We want our beavers and we want to keep them,” they say, “and that doesn’t mean we have any hard feelings against Austerlitz and her famous people. The beavers, if they know what’s good for them, and if they have a mite of gratitude in their makeup, will stay out of New York State, where there isn’t any such law as we had passed for them in Massachusetts.”
The beavers brought no end of favorable publicity to the town and groups of people from many parts of the State were frequently seen last summer watching the antics of the strange appearing rodents at work and at play in Keresey’s swamp. It was not without justification then that villagers were alarmed later in the summer at the absence of their sacred beavers.
With typical New England reserve, however, they kept the disappearance pretty much to themselves. Then came reports from Housatonic that signs of the beavers having dragged their tails across a road were reported. Even then, West Stockbridge refused to believe that their pets had departed. But then in the winter there came drifting into town, meager reports that the colony had settled down for the winter in Austerlitz.
How the beavers traversed the mountainous regions four or five miles from the haunts in the Shaker Mill Pond baffles naturalists but the conclusion seems to have been reached that they hoofed it. There is no stream connecting the Austerlitz pond with the Shaker Mill Pond.