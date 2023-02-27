Eagle Archives, Feb. 27, 1958: Pittsfield's Milt George talks with the world

The other day Milton A. George, a local amateur radio operator who, as “hams” are prone to do, talks to people in odd nooks and crannies of the globe, was chatting with an operator on the continent of Antarctica.
“How’s the weather up there?” the Antarctica man asked.
“Oh, about five above,” Milt answered.
“Brrr,” shivered the Antarctica man. “Am I glad to be out of that cold weather!”
Antarctica, it seems, was on the tag end of the Southern Hemisphere’s summer, with temperatures of about 30 above.
Milt was doing one of his usual good turns, as amateurs are also prone to do. Seems a local boy named Dick Hamilton is an officer on a Navy ice breaker named the Burton Island — although at last reports the ice was rumored to be winning (Milt thinks the Burton Island is stuck). It’s hard to tell, because the Burton Island’s radio transmitter also seems to be stuck.
Up until a few weeks ago, Milt was regularly contacting the ship, and Dick Hamilton and his mother, Mrs. Doris H. Hamilton of 41 Cole Ave., and brothers, Tom and Harry, were exchanging greetings. These contacts were made at the unearthly hour of 4 a.m., so most were by tape recorder. Milt would tape a talk with Dick, then take the tape over to Mrs. Hamilton’s house, where she would listen to it and then record herself.
The Burton Island made the first American visit to a Russian base a few weeks ago, but the ship’s radio went “kaput” shortly afterward and so personal reports from Dick on his experiences with the Russians have had to arrive by mail.
However, the half-dozen amateur stations on Antarctica come in like WBEC. These stations are run by Navy men who were “hams” before they got into the service. The Navy has provided them rigs to send messages out as a morale booster.
Milt also helps the Russell Whitmans of Hancock keep in touch with their son, Russell Jr., who is stationed at Little America.
Milt George, a GE engineer during the day, has been agitating the ether for some 34 years now. He’s president of the Pittsfield Radio Club, of which most of Pittsfield’s 30-odd “hams” are members. His powerful transmitter, the strongest allowed, is situated in the cellar of his attractive home at 35 Ridgeway Ave., and adjoins a pleasant fireplace that comes in very handy at 4 in the morning.