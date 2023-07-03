Eagle Archives, July 3, 1951: Case of the missing parakeet solved on Wahconah Street

The case of the missing parakeet, a caper which has had every private eye in the city at his wit’s end all week, has been solved with the discovery of the bird by a lady on Wahconah Street.
Hemsworth, who may also be listed as a “budgerigar,” is the property of Miss Deborah Pelton, 7, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Thurlow Hemsworth Pelton of 21 Crofut Street. Her brother Timothy, 3, decided to let Hemsworth out for some air and the ungrateful fellow took it. He immediately left for parts unknown.
The neighborhood was alerted, but a thorough search revealed nothing. Advertisements were placed on the radio with no results. Whereupon an ad was placed in The Eagle.
The phone calls started to pour in. Hemsworth had been seen here, there and everywhere. The Peltons began living on an emergency basis, and were prepared to take off for all parts of the city at the ringing of the phone. Every lead turned out to be a wild bird chase.
The Peltons had about given up hope when a lady who lives at 53 Wahconah St. called in to say she had Hemsworth. She had found him in the neighborhood in a state of exhaustion and had revived him with a stiff shot of whisky and a hot meal of bird seed. Hemsworth had had enough and was ready to go home.
He is now back in his cage on Crofut Street, chirping away and content. He won’t say a word about where he was during his wild five days, where he stayed, what he ate, or how he weathered the heavy storms. Just sits and chirps.