Eagle Archives, June 14, 1973: Vacation's start means end of last 1-room school here

The era of the one-room schoolhouse drew to a close here today.
The 1841-vintage Morewood School on South Mountain Road, the city's smallest and oldest school building, closed today at noon when school let out for the summer.
Discontinuance of the little red schoolhouse was voted unanimously by the School Committee last night with little discussion and no opposition.
The closing of Morewood, proposed off and on for decades, had always engendered a loyal and successful opposition. But this year there was neither. The closing had been presaged by last year's demise of both Abbey Lodge and West Annex.
For years Morewood, serving as an overflow for Redfield School, has hosted one class taught by Mrs. Mary Lou Stimson. Her 20 second-graders will be moved to Redfield in the fall.
After 8½ years at the schoolhouse, the closing saddens Mrs. Stimson, who said today she is uncertain whether she will take a job elsewhere in the school system.
In 1970, she tried to have the frame building designated a National Historic Landmark, but so far nothing has come of the effort.
The School Building Needs Commission would like to see it deeded to the neighborhood or to a historical society. The school's future is complicated by the fact that the city owns the building while the School Committee has jurisdiction of the 0.3 acre site.