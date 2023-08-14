Eagle Archives, Aug. 14, 1961: Motorcyclist Duzlak takes a Polish bride who, alas, doesn't care for motorcycles

Frank Duzlak — "Motorcyclist Since 1916" — was back in Pittsfield today after touring Poland on a — so what else is new? — motorcycle.
Mr. Duzlak, 67, whose love for motorcycles is beyond all understanding, is also bringing back a wife from Poland, as soon as he can get the red tape straightened out. His first wife died in January of last year.
And the surprising news is that Mr. Duzlak's new wife doesn't like motorcycles. Her son has a motorcycle; her two brothers have motorcycles. But …
"She says she'll never get on a motorcycle," Mr. Duzlak says sadly. "But I tell her, when you come to America I'll take you for a ride on a big machine."
Mr. Duzlak has been riding motorcycles since 1916, as signs on his motorcycle, his jacket, and his stamped mail proclaims. He recently retired from the Berkshire Woolen Co.
Since the death of his first wife, he has found his house at 13 Terrace Ave. lonely. About 10 months ago he began a correspondence with Mrs. Maria Ruminska of Warsaw, Poland. In early July, he flew to Warsaw. Mrs. Ruminska, who is 61 and a widow, had rented a motorcycle for him, and he toured southern and western Poland on it. On July 27, he and Mrs. Ruminska were married. She recently retired as a secretary after 40 years with the national railway system, and after they were married they traveled about by train, on passes.
Mr. Duzlak says she speaks Polish, German, French, quite a little English, and is a good cook. He expects her to be able to come to this country in about two months.
The other day Mr. Duzlak was slugging down buttermilk. "It cleans out my kidneys," he said, "after all that Polish beer." It costs about three cents (American) a glass, so it would have been extravagant not to stock up on it.
Mr. Duzlak is glad to be back. In Poland, he says, "You can't give your opinion. You've got to do as they just want you to do."
But Poland is a land of motorcycles, and that he liked.
And so, back in the U.S., Mr. Duzlak is again embarked on his campaign to make America motorcycle-conscious.
"If I didn't advertise myself," he says, "somebody might think I'm a shoemaker."