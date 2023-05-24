Eagle Archives, May 24, 1947: Moustache cup collector bemoans clean-shaven visages of local men

Has the moustache come into its own in Great Barrington whereas the men of Pittsfield believe in being clean-shaven? These are fighting words, and yet in this city a rare collection of moustache cups has been in a shop window on Elm Street without so much as raising a quiver on the lips of passersby.
No such indifference was exhibited in Great Barrington. So many customers stormed one food market in that city demanding to buy the cups, now come to Pittsfield, that the grocer had to have them removed.
These subjects of Great Barrington strife were brought here by Melvin Fassell, county representative for Tetley Tea, who twirls an imaginary moustache at cynics finding any link between moustache cups and Tetley Tea.
“All I want to do is find more moustache cups,” he said today. “To coin a phrase, these cups which 50 years ago were household necessities are now as rare as hens’ teeth.” To prove his contention, he has issued a public challenge to any antique store in Berkshire County to produce one of said cups.
Mr. Fassell has 10 at present in his collection. Most of them were made in Prussia and Germany, presumably in the golden days before the first world war, when two-fisted junkers with handlebars swilled tea that was not Tetley.