Eagle Archives, Nov. 16, 1962: Collector of over 100 cups

Mrs. Celia Fick's late husband was a stamp collector. Perhaps in retaliation, she decided to collect something herself. Why not cups, she thought. They're pretty and you can use them to drink out of.
No sooner thought than done. She let it be known that from now on she was collecting cups. A neighbor gave her an old, old cup from China, of varied hues. Her mother gave her a cup that had been a wedding present. The milkman gave her a fragile violet cup from Czechoslovakia.
That was 18 years ago. In that time, she has moved from her home near Worcester to Pittsfield, and has set up a boarding house at 223 Dalton Ave. It's a sort of way station for itinerant GE engineers and people who are visiting Tanglewood. When they leave Mrs. Fick's festive board to go back where they came from or somewhere else, they tend to send her more cups. Thus the cup collection has grown to about 30 full-size cups and about 70 demi-tasses. That's a lot of cups.
Some of the outstanding pieces among all this crockery are:
A cup with a picture of a steamship, the SS Empress, on it, given her by a sailor, a friend of her husband.
A cup with a picture of the Lee Library.
A black cup from Japan, given her by a contractor in Worcester.
A cup with scenes of Maastricht Abbey, Holland, sent her by a Tanglewood guest.
A cup with pictures of England's King George VI and his queen, made in commemoration of the 1937 Coronation.
A cup with the present English queen, Elizabeth II, commemorating the 1953 Coronation.
A big, heavy antique mug from Japan, with "Mother" emblazoned on it, as well as roses.
A Niagara Falls cup, given her by a schoolmate she met by accident while visiting the falls.
These cups all have saucers, too.
Mrs. Fick doesn't just look at her cups. She uses them. The only precaution she takes is that she washes them herself.
She recently had an exhibition of the cups at the City Savings Bank.